Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take place later today. This isn’t what the Dodgers want to happen, though, and star first baseman Freddie Freeman made sure to get the message across to his teammates ahead of their do-or-die game.

Freeman has been one of the Dodgers best hitters throughout the season, and he knows what he’s talking about considering he won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season. Granted, the Dodgers won a title of their own the season before in 2020, but Freeman has quickly emerged as a leader in the lineup of his new team. With their season on the line in Game 4, Freeman delivered a simple message to his teammates.

“We gotta hit tomorrow. That’s going to be my same answer for pretty much everything. That’s the name of the game right now. We gotta hit.” – Freddie Freeman, The Athletic

Freeman is stating the obvious here, as the Dodgers haven’t hit the ball nearly well enough to get past the Padres so far. They have scored just nine total runs in the three games, which isn’t enough to win you games in the postseason. Unless that changes quickly for L.A., they could find themselves heading home much earlier than expected.

The good news is the series isn’t over, and considering how good the Dodgers have looked throughout the season, it’s not unreasonable to expect them to bounce back with their season on the line. But if they can’t figure things out, and fast, this will go down as a very disappointing postseason run for Los Angeles.