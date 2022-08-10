Manny Machado drops truth bomb on Juan Soto’s real character as teammate after big win vs. Giants

The San Diego Padres will have a very comfortable sleep Tuesday night after Manny Machado delivered the goods for the team with a walk-off 3-run home run against the San Francisco Giants. But Machado was also quick to give credit to his new teammate, the Padres’ shiny MLB trade deadline acquisition and outfielder Juan Soto for firing up the team, especially during the early portion of the contest.

So far, Manny Machado is loving the addition of Soto, who also hit his first homer in Padres uniform in the same game.

Via AJ Cassavell of MLB. com:

After the Padres fell behind in the first, Manny Machado said Juan Soto returned to the dugout, fired up, screaming and motivating, “Like, let’s go, we got this.” Machado’s first takeaway of Soto as a teammate: “He tries to bring the best out of everyone every single day.”

With their 7-4 victory over the Giants, the Padres managed to put an end to their losing woes, snapping a five-game losing skid and also restoring the team’s morale.

Manny Machado and the Padres will have to start winning in bunches if they are to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West division, though, with 16 games separating between the teams, San Diego likely will have to go through the wild-card route in order to make the postseason cut.

Up ahead for the Padres is the series finale against the Giants Wednesday night, with Sean Manaea set to engage San Francisco’s Jakob Junis in a starting duel.