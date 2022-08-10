Manny Machado snaps Padres’ skid with thunderous walk off home run vs. Giants

Following a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manny Machado boldly declares that he was not worried about the San Diego Padres because he’s “f***ing Manny Machado!”Well, after what he did late Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, who’s to argue with that?

Machado delivered a towering three-run walk-off blast to send Padres to a good night’s sleep while giving the Giants and their fans a reason to drink before calling it a day. With the home run, Manny Machado punctuated the Padres’ five-game losing streak, as San Diego takes the second-leg of this series at Petco Park to the tune of a 7-4 score.

¡MA🗣️CHA🗣️DO! EL MINISTRO, EL HÉROE, SE PUSO LA CAPA EN EL PARTIDO DE HOY. pic.twitter.com/WMS5eJLgCP — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 10, 2022

Manny Machado entered the game on the heels of a hot stretch, having gone 7 of 23 over his previous six games. However, he was not able to hit a home run and had only driven a total of two runs over that stretch, so it was only a matter of time before Manny Machado finally explodes. And erupt he did in the ninth inning against the Giants, as he also got help from Jurickson Profar and shiny new Padres acquisition Juan Soto, who both got on base to put pressure on Giants reliever Tyler Rogers.

The heroics of the 30-year-old Manny Machado also rescued Padres closer Josh Hader from netting a blown save and a potential loss, as Hader was the one who gave up three earned runs in the top of the ninth inning to let the Giants tie it all up.

The Padres now look forward to closing out the series with a win Wednesday night before traveling to the nation’s capital for a three-game series against the lowly Washington Nationals.