Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado became the first player to earn a pitch clock violation during spring training. On Tuesday afternoon, Machado became the first player to get ejected for arguing a pitch clock violation. Here is what went down in the first inning of the Padres contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Jomboy Media on Twitter.

Manny Machado gets ejected after striking out on a pitch clock violation pic.twitter.com/w71D77ea4f — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 4, 2023

With a full count against Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen, Machado attempted to call time, but not before the umpire slapped him with a pitch clock violation.

Machado then tried to plead his case but the umpire was having none of it. The Padres star was promptly ejected as manager Bob Melvin came out to have a chat with the umpire.

Ironically enough, Melvin was giving the Padres star third baseman a half-day off by starting him at designated hitter, though Machado will now get a head start in the showers after his ejection in the first inning.

He was replaced in the lineup by slugger Nelson Cruz.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The pitch clock has been a source of frustration among both hitters and pitchers alike during the spring.

Machado, who accrued a pitch clock violation during a spring training game because he was not set and facing the pitcher with eight seconds left on the clock, had acknowledged that it “takes away” a player’s “routine.”

The Padres star also said that players would have to get used to it.

Judging by Tuesday’s events, Machado will need some more time before he is truly comfortable with the pitch clock.

And he’s not the only one.