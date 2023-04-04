A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The San Diego Padres snatched a win from the jaws of defeat on Monday when they blasted a pair of home runs in the ninth to come through with a 5-4 victory in their series opener at home against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

If you feel like you’ve never seen a game end like that before in Major League Baseball, it is because it’s just the first time ever in big league history that a team won via walk-off after getting consecutive home runs from the last two guys on the batting order.

Via OptaSTATS:

“The @Padres are the first team in MLB history to walk off on back-to-back HR by their No. 8 and No. 9 hitters.”

Down by a run entering the bottom of the ninth, the Padres inserted David Dahl into the game to pinch-hit for José Azocar. Dahil rewarded the Padres right away with a homer to tie the game. Not long after that, Kim Ha-seong launched another home run to win the ball game for San Diego, which extended its win streak to three.

“It feels great. I’ve been watching from afar the last couple of years here and it just looks so fun,” Dahl said after the win by the Padres (via the Associated Press). “I’m so thankful to be a part of it now.”

The Padres will now look to sweep the Diamondbacks in this short two-game set at PETCO Park when they give the ball to Yu Darvish Tuesday night. San Diego entered the Diamondbacks game after splitting a four-leg series at home against the Colorado Rockies.