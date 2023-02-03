The San Diego Padres finally got over the hump last season. Now they have entered into bittersweet territory with their fans. It will be World Series or bust. There will be sky-high expectations for a roster overflowven a ing with talent, but the problem is the National League is also overflowing with championship contenders.

The Padres will need the swagger they showcased in their 2022 Divisional Series victory over detested foe, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two stars who embody that mentality and seem ready to get back to work are Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The star infielders shared their excitement for the upcoming 2023 season, as captured by Bleacher Report Walk-Off. It will be a crucial year for each player, but for different reasons.

Tatis Jr. is coming off a season that did not paint him in a positive light. He suffered a fractured wrist while operating a motorcycle (team did not void contract) during the offseason and was then suspended for 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy. Tatis Jr. is currently in the midst of a 14-year, $340 million contract that will give him an even shorter leash from fans.

His one-year absence from the Padres could complicate his role in the field, as the franchise brought in another high-end shortstop in Xander Bogaerts. Regardless, if Tatis can post numbers similar to the 42 home runs and 97 RBIs he blasted in just 130 games in 2021, the 24-year-old cornerstone will still shine bright.

Machado, meanwhile is in a potential contract year, as he can opt out at the end of this next season. The third baseman finished second in MVP voting (.297 batting average, 32 HR, 102 RBIs) and was a steady presence in the Padres lineup while other stars like Juan Soto worked through batting slumps.

Decisions will have to be made, though. Bogaerts will now be on the books for the next decade-plus, and Soto still does not have a long-term deal. It is an Avengers-like roster, but San Diego’s window could be very tight. Fans know there is no time to waste.

Tatis Jr.’s adjustment period is going to have to be accelerated. Contract talks with other talents cannot linger onto the field. The Padres have to be completely locked in going into Spring Training.

For now, fans can enjoy seeing two of the most valuable players on the team show enthusiasm for returning to the diamond.