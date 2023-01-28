Fernando Tatis Jr is aware of the fact that he will face boo’s upon his PED suspension return. But he’s prepared to embrace the backlash from fans, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

“You can’t be loved everywhere. I’m definitely going to look forward to those boos and to the applause,” Tatis Jr said.

He’s currently in the process of rehabbing from his prior injuries. But Fernando Tatis Jr is expected to be ready from a health standpoint in 2023. With that being said, he will certainly have a different role.

Tatis Jr was emerging as the face of baseball before 2022. He played in San Diego with an up-and-coming Padres squad. He was fun to watch and played the game in an entertaining fashion. Additionally, Tatis Jr’s elite talent spoke for itself. The shortstop had a bright future without question.

But he suffered an injury ahead of the 2022 campaign which held him out of action through the first half of the year. And it was later revealed that Tatis Jr tested positive for PEDs. The Padres’ star was ultimately suspended and his reputation was tarnished.

When Fernando Tatis Jr returns, he won’t be the same loved-by-everyone flashy shortstop. Instead, he will receive harsh treatment from fans and will be a villain of sorts playing in the outfield for San Diego.

In the end, Fernando Tatis Jr is an excellent baseball player. But he will always have the PED link tied to his name. The only way he can begin to move on from the situation is by returning and playing well for the Padres.

And that is exactly what he intends to do.