The Colorado Rockies are eager to prove they can be competitive in the NL West in 2023. After a 68-94 record last season, team owner Dick Monfort is trying to help get the team into a winning position again while other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres look to continue their success.

Monfort said that he doesn’t agree with what the Padres are doing, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. Although he also pointed to teams like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies going all out, he discussed his division rival and even suggested the two teams are somewhat similar.

“What the Padres are doing, I don’t 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We’ll see how it works out,” the Rockies owner said, via the Denver Post. “I look at the Padres and they have a really talented team, but they have some holes, too. They’ve got three, maybe four starting pitchers, and then they’re sort of like us. They have [Joe] Musgrave, [Blake] Snell and [Yu] Darvish, so I don’t know. They have spent a lot of money and they will have to spend a lot more if they want to keep Juan Soto. But it does put a lot of pressure on you. Yes, it does.”

The Rockies have been a laughing stock as of late and it’s because of Monfort’s inability to field good teams and say crazy stuff like this. He is not alone in being incredulous at the notion of spending a lot of money on good players but it is a laughable take, to say the least, for someone with extreme wealth that runs a professional sports team.

Monfort is confident that the Rockies can be at least a decent team in 2023 but they need to start by attracting more talent. Kris Bryant was a solid addition but it won’t be enough with teams like the Padres making huge moves.