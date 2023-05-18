Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Manny Machado made the San Diego Padres’ poor start to the 2023 season even worse by suffering a fracture in a bone in his left hand after getting hit by a pitch. The superstar third baseman will be reevaluated on Friday to see if he needs an IL stint.

Machado is still taking his injury day by day and is hoping an upcoming off-day will be helpful, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The Padres superstar added that the swelling has gone down, which is a good sign, but the fact that he could very likely end up on the IL isn’t great for San Diego.

“I’m not sure how my body’s going to heal,” Machado said, via MLB media. “So just take it day by day, see what it is, hopefully come back after this off-day and it’s a lot better…Swelling’s gone down tremendously. We definitely have more range of motion today.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Machado’s first 40 games of the season have not been great. The 2022 NL MVP runner-up has an OPS of just .654 and 36 hits so far. The Padres are 20-24 on the season so far despite Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts having strong performances at the plate so far.

“It’s definitely a tough stretch for us,” Machado said. “Definitely want to be out there trying to help this team win in whatever way. It’s just a bummer. Bummer. It’s not ideal for us right now.”

There is plenty of time for the Padres to get back on track. But will take Manny Machado not only keeping himself as healthy as possible but playing like a superstar again.