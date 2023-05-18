Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado was removed from Monday’s game versus the Kansas City Royals with a bruised hand. It appeared that it was just a day-do-day situation, but Machado was forced to miss both Tuesday and Wednesday’s games. Following Wednesday’s 4-3 loss versus Kansas City, it was revealed that Machado suffered a fracture in his hand, per Padres beat writer Kevin Acee. Bob Melvin reportedly said it doesn’t necessarily mean Machado is destined for the injured list, but an IL stint remains a possibility, per Acee as well.

Machado hasn’t had a good start to the season. In 2022, he was almost unstoppable and finished second in NL MVP voting. In 2023, however, Machado is currently slashing just .231/.282/.372 with a .654 OPS and five home runs. Machado’s track record suggests he will turn things around, and the Padres desperately need him to get back on track.

Wednesday’s loss represented the Padres’ second defeat in a row against the lackluster Royals. They now hold a 20-24 record on the season, and they haven’t shown many signs of turning things around. San Diego’s talent would lead one to believe that they will be fine in the long run. But a 20-24 record in mid-May doesn’t exactly instill fear into opposing ball clubs.

The Padres will get a much-needed off-day Thursday before hosting the Boston Red Sox on Friday. San Diego will try to get things going against the Red Sox. Meanwhile, we will continue to provide injury updates on Manny Machado as they are readily made available.