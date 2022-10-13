Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers

Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado was the first to contact Big Papi after the big NLDS win.

Per FOX Sports MLB, Machado sent this amusing text message to Ortiz after the game.

FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt asked David Ortiz who he was texting in the middle of the show, to which the Boston Red Sox legend replied (Manny) “Machado”, to the amusement of Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas.

Ortiz revealed that Machado texted him “Now what?” Clearly, the Padres star was aware of Ortiz’ Dodgers pick and wanted to know what he thought after his team pulled off the upset victory.

Ortiz may have to readjust his expectations for the National League Division Series as the two teams head to San Diego. Manny Machado was instrumental in the win, as the star third baseman homered and collected an RBI double on Wednesday.

He certainly earned the right to send Ortiz a little reminder after a performance like that. But his work isn’t done yet. Machado and the Padres’ bats will take aim at Dodgers hurler Tony Gonsolin, who was one of the better pitchers in the league for much of the regular season.

One can be sure that Manny Machado will be texting David Ortiz if the Padres win again.