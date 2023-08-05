Friday was just one of those days for the San Diego Padres. With .500 finally in reach, they entered the weekend ready to begin a big home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hours before first pitch, Joe Musgrove was placed on the injury list and shut down with a shoulder injury. Then, the team's bullpen self-destructed late in a bitter 10-5 loss.
Well, they say tomorrow's a new beginning right? While the bar was set low, San Diego received some good news Saturday. Starting pitcher Michael Wacha will be making a rehab start tonight with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, per the team. He last took the mound for the Padres on July 1 before being placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation.
Wacha's impending return to the MLB roster comes at the perfect time with Musgrove sidelined. He adds much-needed stability behind dominant ace Blake Snell and currently boasts a 2.84 ERA in 15 outings this season. The former All-Star may not seem like the most intimidating hurler in the league, but he is getting big results.
And that's what this franchise needs and demands right now. The Padres (54-56) are playing much better of late, with their star-studded lineup starting to live up to their top billing. Friday's collapse, however, was a huge missed opportunity to gain a game on every team currently ahead of them in the National League Wild Card race. They remain four games out of a playoff slot.
Too much was already squandered in the first four months of the season. San Diego's margin for error is razor-thin going forward. Michael Wacha can help the club adhere to those lofty standards. The countdown for his return is officially underway.