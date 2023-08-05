Friday was just one of those days for the San Diego Padres. With .500 finally in reach, they entered the weekend ready to begin a big home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hours before first pitch, Joe Musgrove was placed on the injury list and shut down with a shoulder injury. Then, the team's bullpen self-destructed late in a bitter 10-5 loss.

Well, they say tomorrow's a new beginning right? While the bar was set low, San Diego received some good news Saturday. Starting pitcher Michael Wacha will be making a rehab start tonight with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, per the team. He last took the mound for the Padres on July 1 before being placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation.

Wacha's impending return to the MLB roster comes at the perfect time with Musgrove sidelined. He adds much-needed stability behind dominant ace Blake Snell and currently boasts a 2.84 ERA in 15 outings this season. The former All-Star may not seem like the most intimidating hurler in the league, but he is getting big results.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And that's what this franchise needs and demands right now. The Padres (54-56) are playing much better of late, with their star-studded lineup starting to live up to their top billing. Friday's collapse, however, was a huge missed opportunity to gain a game on every team currently ahead of them in the National League Wild Card race. They remain four games out of a playoff slot.

Too much was already squandered in the first four months of the season. San Diego's margin for error is razor-thin going forward. Michael Wacha can help the club adhere to those lofty standards. The countdown for his return is officially underway.