It has been a challenging season for the high-priced San Diego Padres. They were expected to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown, and perhaps the Atlanta Braves for superiority throughout the entire league. Until recently, the Padres were among the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball, but they have started to turn things around. However, they got some bad news Friday as pitcher Joe Musgrove will have to be shut down for at least 3 weeks.

Joe Musgrove underwent an MRI on his right shoulder that revealed inflammation in his capsule, A.J. Preller said. He’ll be shut down for three weeks. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 4, 2023

An MRI showed that Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule, according to Padres President of baseball operations and general manager AJ Preller.

The news comes as the Padres are starting a three-game series at home with the first-place Dodgers. the Padres are within 1 game of the .500 mark at 54-55, and registering a series win over their Southern California archrivals would improve their chances of getting back in the Wild Card race.

The San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds currently hold the Wild Card positions in the National League and the Padres are 4 games behind the Reds for the final spot. However, it's not just a matter of catching Cincinnati because the Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs are all ahead of San Diego.

It will be much more difficult to leapfrog those teams and get a playoff position without Musgrove in the rotation for the next 3 weeks.

Joe Musgrove has had a memorable season for the Padres, putting together a 10-3 record with a 3.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. This is Musgrove's eighth big league season, and he has come into his own during the last 3 seasons with the Padres.