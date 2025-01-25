The San Diego Padres are officially retiring their pink-and-mint City Connect uniforms after the 2025 season.

The team revealed on Friday that the popular uniforms will be discontinued beginning in 2026, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

These colorful jerseys first showed up on July 8, 2022, and quickly became a hit with fans. The designs show San Diego’s coastal vibe and its connection to Baja California. The pink and mint colors take inspiration from the area’s breathtaking sunsets. The uniforms have been a unique part of the Padres’ Friday home games ever since.

This change is part of a league-wide rule that allows teams to have four main uniforms and one extra, like the City Connect jerseys. The Padres’ main jerseys, white pinstripes, gray pinstripes, brown alternates, and their military camo are expected to stay in the rotation after the City Connect jerseys are retired.

The Padres aren’t the only team playing around with their uniforms. Other teams, including the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox, will roll out new City Connect uniforms in 2025. Teams like the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers have already switched to new designs.

While the jerseys are a big deal, the Padres have other things to worry about other than what they will be wearing heading into the 2025 season. They’ve lost some key players in free agency, including Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, Kyle Higashioka, and Martín Perez. Ha-Seong Kim is still a free agent after deciding not to take a mutual option with the team.

The only big signing so far has been 38-year-old catcher Martín Maldonado, which isn’t exactly the news fans were hoping for. Not only that, there are rumors about possible trades involving Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez. Right now, the Padres fans are only hoping for some good news to come their way as a consolation after the team lost the race to sign the highly sought-after free agent Roki Sasaki, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers after turning down a $10 million offer from the Padres.

Nevertheless, the Padres are coming off a strong 2024 season, finishing 93-69 and advancing to the National League Division Series. To keep fans engaged, the team has several promotions for 2025 lined up, including Fernando Tatís Jr. and Michael King bobbleheads, fireworks nights, “Bark in the Park” events, and KidsFest activities. Single-game tickets go on sale February 4, with early access available for season-ticket holders starting January 29.