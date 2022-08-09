Padres execs literally drank SOTO Sake after overnight trade for Juan Soto

The entire city of San Diego was thrilled when the Padres acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of the MLB trade deadline. If felt as if the team was taking the next step to compete the with mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it wasn’t just the fans that were excited. According to a recent Jeff Passan ESPN story, Padres GM AJ Preller and his staff celebrated by drinking SOTO Junmai Sake.

According to the SOTO Sake website, the beverage is “smooth and crisp with hints of apple, cucumber, and melon.” And it will always remind of Preller and the Padres of the moment they acquired Juan Soto.

AJ Preller revealed to the front office that a deal was close near midnight in San Diego. The Padres’ pro scouting director found the bottle of Soto Sake and cracked it open upon hearing the news.

Passan shared Preller’s reaction to drinking SOTO Sake after acquiring Juan Soto.

“Any kind of sake would’ve tasted good,” Preller said. “But SOTO sake was great.”

The Padres have aspirations of winning the World Series in 2022. However, the Dodgers hold a massive lead in the NL West so winning the division is unlikely. But San Diego understands that they will have a chance to make a deep playoff run as long as they clinch a Wild Card berth.

The Padres were already talented prior to acquiring Juan Soto. But adding Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader provides them with a realistic chance of reaching the Fall Classic.