By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Fernando Tatis Jr has reportedly been cleared for baseball actives, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Tatis Jr missed all of last season due to injuries and a PED-related suspension, a sentence he will continue serving during the early portion of the 2023 campaign. However, his health is on the upswing.

Lin reports that Tatis Jr underwent surgery on his shoulder in September and had two more surgeries on his wrist in October. The shortstop potentially turned outfielder is expected to be ready for Spring Training. He will be eligible to return from his suspension on April 20th.

If Fernando Tatis Jr is ready for Spring Training, which is expected, the Padres will be able to utilize him in different positions. Xander Bogaerts is slated to play shortstop while Manny Machado is San Diego’s third baseman. This leaves question marks in reference to Tatis Jr. However, reports have stated that the Padres will likely move him to the outfield.

There were initial rumors swirling of a possible Fernando Tatis Jr trade. But the Padres still consider Tatis Jr to be a building block for the future. As a result, those rumors have died down.

It will be interesting to see how fans react to his return amid his previous PED allegations. At just 24-years old, there is still time for him to turn his reputation around. But once a player is linked to PEDs, it is something that follows them around throughout their entire career.

Nevertheless, this injury update is crucial for Fernando Tatis Jr and the Padres.