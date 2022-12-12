By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico.

“I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely nothing” on the Fernando Tatis Jr./Yankees front. Not discrediting anyone, different people hear different things. But I trust what I’m hearing,” Federico wrote on Twitter.

The Padres are expected to move Fernando Tatis Jr to the outfield with Bogaerts taking over shortstop duties.

“I’ve talked to him personally about position,” Preller said prior to the Bogaerts’ deal, via ESPN. “He wants to win, that’s the No. 1 thing, and we want to get him back on the field.”

Preller doubled down on Fernando Tatis Jr’s potential position change during Bogaerts’ Padres press conference.

“Fernando, I think he understands he has the ability to play a lot of different areas,” Preller said. “I think the common theme for everybody was we wanna win.”

He will likely be moved to a corner outfield position. But the possibility of a trade still looms even if the Yankees are not involved. With that being said, Tatis Jr was the face of the Padres’ franchise alongside Manny Machado prior to Tatis Jr’s PED incident. And San Diego still considers him to be an important piece to the puzzle moving forward.

It will certainly be intriguing to see what the future has in store for Fernando Tatis Jr.