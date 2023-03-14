Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The San Diego Padres are waiving their World Baseball Classic restrictions on superstar outfielder Juan Soto, per Bob Nightengale. It was previously reported that San Diego didn’t want Soto playing in back-to-back games amid a lingering injury. However, Soto is now cleared to play in consecutive games for Team Dominican Republic.

Soto recently led the Dominican Republic to a crucial victory over Nicaragua. He spoke out after the game, stating that it is an “amazing feeling” to play for the Dominican team, per MLB Network.

“For me, it’s an amazing feeling,” Soto said. “To be out here, play for my country, play for my family. It’s just amazing feeling. I’m glad that it went my way.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dominican Republic came into the World Baseball Classic as the favorites. However, they were promptly upset by Venezuela early in the tournament. Nevertheless, they will remain confident moving forward. They feature no shortage of star-power up and down their lineup. Juan Soto is a key piece to the puzzle without question.

Soto went 2-3 in the Dominican team’s recent win over Nicaragua. He homered in the game as well to help propel the offense. It was another impressive effort for Soto.

Although the Padres might have some reservations about Soto playing everyday from a health perspective, they may also be open to the idea for one specific reason. By playing everyday, Juan Soto should be able to find his rhythm prior to the 2023 campaign. And that could lead to a hot start to open the regular season for San Diego.