San Diego Padres’ star Juan Soto previously dealt with calf tightness in spring training. The injury placed his World Baseball Classic status in jeopardy, but Soto was ultimately cleared to play for Team Dominican Republic. Soto is in the lineup for Monday’s game versus Nicaragua, however, he is still facing restrictions, per Bob Nightengale.

“San Diego #Padres star Juan Soto is in today’s Dominican Republic lineup, but can not start in back-to-back games, manager Rodney Linares says, because of restrictions by the Padres. He had left calf tightness his final few days in spring training camp, so Padres being cautious,” Nightengale wrote on Twitter.

Juan Soto is one of the best players on the team, but his inability to play in back-to-back games could prove to be a major detriment for Team Dominican Republic.

Soto appears to be recovering well from the calf ailment. The 24-year old led off the Dominican Republic’s Monday game with a single and now has three hits in the World Baseball Classic. He’s always been a pure hitter, but struggled with the bat at times last year. Soto maintained a strong OBP all season long but never quite found his footing at the plate. Perhaps he will return to his prior MVP-caliber level of play in 2023.

The Padres are counting on Juan Soto to play a pivotal role for them. San Diego is looking to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West division title. Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts highlight a powerful Padres lineup.

For now, however, Juan Soto will focus on Team Dominican and the World Baseball Classic.