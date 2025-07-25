The San Diego Padres are almost always buyers. Whether it's in the offseason or the MLB trade deadline, AJ Preller is a high roller. His club desperately needs an outfielder, which the Boston Red Sox have a surplus of. But will they give up the MLB-caliber pitcher Boston is looking for? That's what put a three-team trade between the Padres, Red Sox, and Miami Marlins involving Jarren Duran on Ken Rosenthal's mind.

“Red Sox get: RHP Edward Cabrera from Marlins. Padres get: LF Jarren Duran from Red Sox. Marlins get: C Ethan Salas from Padres, RHP Luis Perales from Red Sox.”

If the Padres are not willing to give up pending free agents Dylan Cease or Michael King, a three-team trade would be in the cards. The Marlins are not close to the playoffs, but Cabrera is an important piece for them to give up. That's what lands them San Diego's number two prospect and Boston's number nine prospect.

The trade makes the most sense for the Padres, who desperately need an outfield bat. Their Jurickson Profar replacement plan has been disastrous, with ten different players getting innings in left field. Duran can play left and has been solid offensively over the past two seasons. It is exactly what San Diego needs to compete with the Dodgers for the NL West crown.

The Red Sox have Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Roman Anthony, who can play outfield for the remainder of the season. But if they make the playoffs, they don't have a Game 3 starter. Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito have been great, but can Hunter Dobbins or Brayan Bello be trusted in big games? Adding Cabrera to the fold at the cost of Duran would help them balance the roster.

Could this three-way between the Red Sox, Padres, and Marlins happen?