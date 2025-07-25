The 2025 MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and few names inspire more intrigue than San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease. The Padres are taking calls on Cease, with the Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox, and Mets among the clubs known to have checked in. The possibility of the Mets prying Cease away may feel like a major long shot, but if there’s an organization positioned to swing big, it’s Steve Cohen’s Mets, particularly with a surging farm system and a roster on the edge of contention.

Why the Mets Are All-In on Cease

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease represents exactly what the Mets’ rotation has been missing this season: upper-echelon swing-and-miss stuff and a proven workhorse who can anchor a playoff-caliber staff. As of late July, Cease has not matched his 2024 brilliance, running up a 4.59 ERA through 21 starts, but underlying numbers (xFIP 3.30) point to significant bad luck more than true regression. The 29-year-old has also racked up 144 strikeouts in 113.2 innings, showing his stuff is still as electric as ever. For a club desperate to join the National League’s elite, adding Cease could mean the difference between October dreams and another winter of what-ifs.

Despite being in the thick of the playoff race, the Padres face a roster riddled with holes, especially in the outfield and behind the plate. Meanwhile, financial constraints and an aging core have forced AJ Preller to shop established pitchers like Cease, especially given his status as a pending free agent with no extension in sight. The Padres’ approach is simple: listen on rentals, but only for offers that directly address their biggest needs and keep the club competitive in 2025 and beyond.

At the plate, San Diego ranks near the bottom-third in run production, making a playable outfield bat and a controllable, high-ceiling young starter absolute necessities in any Cease trade. There’s also value in acquiring minor league talent that’s close to MLB ready, infusing an aging roster with young, inexpensive depth.

Building the Perfect Mets-Padres Trade

The Mets, fresh off a reload of their farm, possess the blend of upper-minors talent and major league ready prospects to construct a proposal that appeals to San Diego’s ambitions. The Mets’ system, currently led by top-100 prospects Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Carson Benge, provides real ammunition for a deal.

Here’s what a “perfect” blockbuster offer from the Mets would look like, bold enough to sway the Padres, but just sensible enough for New York to pull the trigger on a true win-now move:

Mets receive:

  • RHP Dylan Cease

Padres receive:

  • SS/OF Jett Williams
  • RHP Jonah Tong
  • OF Drew Gilbert
  • C Kevin Parada
  • RHP Dom Hamel

This package is the kind of offer that could move the needle for a team aiming to thread the needle between contending now and preparing for the future. Jett Williams gives San Diego a legit on-base weapon with positional flexibility, while Jonah Tong profiles as a future top-three starter and is MLB ready by 2026. Drew Gilbert brings lefty pop and up-the-middle defense, addressing San Diego’s desperate need for an everyday outfielder.

Kevin Parada’s offensive upside behind the plate, combined with Hamel’s plug-and-play rotation depth, gives the Padres a five-player package that directly addresses their biggest holes. Few other suitors are positioned to offer such volume and proximity to the big leagues.

The Mets’ push for Cease is about more than just 2025. With an owner unafraid to spend and a farm that can absorb big subtractions, the Mets can afford to take bold swings. Cease immediately deepens their rotation, complementing Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes, and gives New York a potential playoff ace without surrendering phenom righty Brandon Sproat or dynamic outfield slugger Carson Benge.

Cease’s contract lasts just through 2025, meaning New York bets big on acquiring and extending or making a World Series run right away. But if that gamble succeeds, the pain of losing top prospects is quickly forgiven, and if Cease rebounds (as xFIP suggests he should), the Mets could reap the rewards well beyond October.

The 2025 trade deadline could see seismic moves that alter the National League’s power dynamic. For the Mets to land Dylan Cease, nothing less than a “godfather” offer will suffice, and with this package, New York might just have the perfect answer for San Diego’s needs. Blockbuster trades are made when desperation meets opportunity; for the Mets and Padres, that confluence might be just days away.

More New York Mets News
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Mets rumors: Harrison Bader, Cedric Mullins mentioned as possible New York trade targetsBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Mets former third baseman David Wright speaks to the crowd after his number was retired by the Mets before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Joe Torre’s David Wright Hall of Fame claim will excite Mets fansColin Loughran ·
New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada (11) collides with Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley (26) at second base during the seventh inning in game two of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former Dodgers star gets 100% real on controversial 2015 playoff incidentColin Loughran ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) watches from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium.
Mets rumors: 1 ‘guarantee’ of trade deadlineJackson Stone ·
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan adds Mets to laundry list of Eugenio Suarez trade suitorsZachary Howell ·
Silhouette of WWE star Tiffany Stratton, who was shown as Sabrina Carpenter's lookalike at a New York Mets game.
The WWE star who received Sabrina Carpenter ‘carbon copy’ comparison at Mets gameAndrew Korpan ·