The Boston Red Sox are more than five games out of the top spot in the American League East. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, Jarren Duran's name has become more and more popular. Teams interested in the former All-Star include the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. If he were put up for bid, teams around MLB would take their shot.

Duran made the All-Star team last year, but he has regressed back to the mean. Despite that, he is still a quality outfielder who can have a huge impact on a contender. Unfortunately for him, the Red Sox's situation has not benefitted him this season. With Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu fighting for time in Alex Cora's lineup, there is a log jam in Boston's outfield.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Red Sox are open to trading Duran away. However, they have their sights set on a specific return should a trade happen before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

“The Red Sox have been discussing Jarren Duran with several teams — not because they necessarily want to trade him but because they like the outfield of Wilyer Abreu in right, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Roman Anthony in left field, and Duran should not be a full-time DH at his age,” Bowden said. “If the Red Sox trade him, it will be for a starting pitcher and perhaps a first baseman if they can find the right deal.”

Duran has plenty of suitors, including some of the contenders in the National League. The Phillies and Padres are at the top of the list of interested teams. However, the latter might not have the assets to trade for him in a two-team deal.

“The Padres and Phillies would love to land Duran,” Bowden said. “However, the Padres really don’t match up with Boston unless the Sox would take a pitcher on an expiring contract, like Dylan Cease or Michael King, or perhaps they could try a three-way trade with the Marlins where Boston would land Edward Cabrera from Miami, the Padres would get Duran and the Marlins would get prospects from both Boston and San Diego. The Sox are building for the short- and long-term. Expect them to buy at the deadline with starting pitching and first base their priorities.”

Duran is one of the best players on this year's market. Despite that, the Red Sox will look to make the right deal at the MLB trade deadline.