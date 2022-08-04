Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals

Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, while first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox.

The initial framework of Soto’s blockbuster move to the Padres had the Nationals receiving not only five coveted young talents but also Hosmer. However, the Nationals were among the 10 teams listed in Hosmer’s no-trade clause, and in the end, he vetoed a move to Washington. Still, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo did not throw in the towel on the trade, as he instead agreed to haul in Luke Voit over Hosmer.

Speaking to 97.3 The Fan in San Diego on Wednesday, Boras revealed why his client in Hosmer opted against joining Washington. Overall, the one-time All-Star simply had no interest in playing for a team that is currently in the early stages of a rebuilding phase.

“Athletes, when they become free agents, they want to have a little more control over where they play, and who they play for,” Boras said. “And, certainly, in Eric’s contract he had a list of teams that he did not want to go to, because he didn’t want to be in a rebuild.

“He wanted to be in a competitive environment, and we’re very happy that the Padres ownership got involved, and helped trade him to a team that allowed him that opportunity.”

Hosmer is set to continue to play in a competitive environment, as he will be featuring for a Red Sox team that is still in the race for a wild-card spot in the American League. The Red Sox sit at 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third wild-card spot in the AL, although the likes of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles sit above them in the standings.

Hosmer could go on to make his debut for the Red Sox over their upcoming four-game road series against the Kansas City Royals. With J.D. Martinez still on the roster after the trade deadline, Hosmer is slated to receive an opportunity to be Boston’s regular at first base over the remainder of the campaign.