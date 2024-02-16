Padres' Xander Bogaerts shares how he feels about big change

Xander Bogaerts knew this day was coming eventually, but it is only natural feel to feel somewhat disappointed about being moved from shortstop to second base. Although he didn't pretend to be stoked about the San Diego Padres' decision, the four-time All-Star is carrying himself like a consummate professional when talking to the media about the big change.

“I mean I signed as a shortstop, but to me, I just live and die baseball,” Bogaerts said on Friday, per 97.3 The Fan. “Maybe it can hurt {emotionally}, but I'm just doing it in the best interest of the team. In the end, I feel like I'm at peace moving off…I think that deep down in my heart I was actually cool with it. I didn't expect to be cool with it, but what more can I accomplish in this game?”

Xander Bogaerts on his feelings about moving to second base: pic.twitter.com/1SWcGviK6k — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 16, 2024

Padres' Xander Bogaerts prepares for next chapter of impressive career

The veteran ballplayer did not put on a face or just give reporters a cookie-cutter response. He offered an authentic reaction to a major career adjustment, while also being sure to praise his replacement– Gold Glove utility man Ha-Seong Kim. This type of reflection should be welcomed and appreciated in the modern age.

The Padres had known this was the plan when they signed Bogaerts last offseason, but the 31-year-old native of Aruba likely expected to be the anchor of the infield for a bit longer. He has not played another position on the diamond since 2014 (third base).

San Diego will still rely heavily on his bat, which came alive in the second half of 2023 (finished with .285 batting average and 19 home runs). His championship credentials are crucial for a franchise that is still on the hunt for a title. And that is exactly what is driving Xander Bogaerts in the immediate aftermath of this switch-up.

“I came here to win a World Series, and if this is the way we're going to get one, so be it,” he said.