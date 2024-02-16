The Padres are changing up their middle infield.

The MLB season is almost here as Spring Training games get underway on February 22nd with a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and the Dodgers will get the regular season started as well as they play two games in Korea to kick off the year. Those are going to be some fun games to watch, and it will also be a cool experience for Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who is from Korea.

Speaking of Ha-Seong Kim, there have been a couple of question marks around him lately, but we have received answers in the past couple of days. First off, there was a lot of speculation that Kim might be traded during Spring Training. That obviously would've been disappointing for him with the Korea games coming up, but the Padres have to do what's best for the team. It doesn't sound like he will be traded before then, however.

Another question mark surrounding Kim was what position he would be playing this season. He typically plays second and short, and it sounds like the Padres will have him at short this season and Xander Bogaerts will play second.

“Xander Bogaerts will play second base this season, Mike Shildt said,” Dennis Lin said in a tweet. “Ha-Seong Kim will return to shortstop.”

Last year was Bogaerts' first season with the Padres, and he made eight errors at short and had a fielding percentage of .985. Kim appeared at short during 20 games last season, and he had two errors and had a fielding percentage of .966. It's a bit surprising to see this position change take place, but San Diego clearly has a lot of trust in Kim.

The MLB season is right around the corner, and the Padres have a good amount of talent this season. We'll see if they can take advantage of it and make a run to playoffs.