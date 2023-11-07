History has been made by San Diego Padres star Ha-Seong Kim, who just became the first Asian-born infielder and Korean-born player to be awarded a Gold Glove.

With his Gold Glove win, Kim also becomes just the second Asian-born big-leaguer to win a Gold Glove. Seattle Mariners legend and outfielder Ichiro Suzuki has a trophy case full of Gold Glovesm having won it a total of 10 times during his unforgettable MLB career. It is also worth noting that Kim isn't the only Padres with a Gold Glove win this year, with Fernando Tatis Jr., also earning the honor for the first time.

Kim has been a versatile defensive weapon for the Padres in the 2023 MLB season, as he saw action at second base, third base, and shortstop. Throughout the season, he compiled 16 defensive runs saved, including 10 while playing second base, three at third, and also three at shortstop. Only Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs had more defensive runs saved at second base in 2023 than Kim.

As for his offense, Kim was not too shabby either at the plate. He hit 260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. He also improved in terms of drawing walks, with his patience being rewarded with a career-best 12.0 percent walk rate.

Kim, who inked a four-year, $28 million deal with the Padres in 2020, will look to even do better in the 2024 MLB season, as the Padres hope to recover from a hugely disappointing 2023 campaign in which they even failed to make the playoffs despite a star-laden roster.