By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

The Padres fell short of expectations again this season. After swinging big for Juan Soto just a few months back, they weren’t going to rest on their laurels with other big names still available.

The contract is certainly massive both in terms of money and years on the deal. The Padres will be on the hook for huge money for Xander Bogaerts up until the rife old age of 41.

It’s clearly a deal made by a team looking to win sooner rather than later. The goal is clearly to secure a World Series title or two to help cushion the blow from any future financial headaches once Bogaerts extends far beyond his prime.

Just looking at next season, the Padres are absolutely stacked with dangerous hitters up and down the lineup. With Bogaerts joining Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. once he returns with a deep roster of talent around them, it’s hard to imagine a scarier offense with the team healthy, clicking and available.

The team still faces a huge question mark with Juan Soto, who’s next up for a massive new contract. But for now, the Padres have loaded up for the season to come.