By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.

A day after agent Scott Boras suggested the Twins continued to show strong interest in the All-Star shortstop, the team met with Correa’s camp for the third time since they arrived in California for the Winter Meetings. But with Judge agreeing to a $360 million deal on Wednesday morning, the Twins now face a different landscape for Correa after suitors who missed out on the Yankees slugger have pivoted to one of the few impact players still available.

The San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres are two teams that tried hard to lure Judge and given that they were fully ready to break the bank for the outfielder, there should be little doubt on their spending power that should be enough to at least get Correa looking in their direction.

The Twins, however, do seem to have a backup target in Dansby Swanson.

While Correa remains the team’s top target, the Twins have tried to line up a pivot of their own. Team sources confirmed a Tuesday video conference with free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson in case their pursuit of Correa falls through. Sources indicate the team is also open to trading several prominent players and reshuffling the roster’s veteran core.

It’s a wait-and-see approach for now as to what the Twins’ fate would be in their pursuit of Correa.