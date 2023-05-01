The San Diego Padres haven’t exactly played up to expectations this season but have had one bright spot in shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The Padres handed Bogaerts an 11-year deal worth $280 million in the offseason, adding to their already stellar roster. Bogaerts has delivered so far, posing as the catalyst for a Padres offense that may have found its groove this weekend against the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City.

In 29 games this season Bogaerts has a slash line of .308/400/.514 with six home runs and 13 RBIs. He has reached base in every game and has a hit in all but five. Bogaerts talked about his approach at the plate.

“I like to look for holes,” Bogaerts said. “Why do I want to hit a ball 108 to the center fielder, to the wall (and get) out if I can just hit a ball 95 up the middle?”

Bogaerts has been one of the best shortstops in the MLB since his debut in 2010. He has been an all-star four times and has won five Silver Slugger Awards. He also helped the Boston Red Sox win two World Series titles in 2013 (as a rookie) and 2018. He could be a big reason why the Padres do the same in 2023 or soon thereafter.

The Padres definitely didn’t need a player like Xander Bogaerts, but decided that he was the right piece to add to a championship-contending roster. The marriage has started out well and both sides will be hoping it ends with some hardware and jewelry along the way.