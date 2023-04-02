Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

In the third game of the 2023 season, Xander Bogaerts collected two huge firsts for the San Diego Padres. He hit his first home run and won his first game with his new team in an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Bogaerts’ two-run blast in the bottom of the first kicked off a great performance from the Padres’ bats. He added two walks to his stat line as San Diego tallied 10 hits and scored at least one run in five of the eight half-innings they played. Juan Soto and Matt Carpenter also recorded two RBI. Bogaerts said in his postgame interview that it feels good to pick up the win as the Padres look to get back on track.

Xander hit his 1st homer of the season & spoke with @heyscan following the W tonight🎙@Padres | #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/hyn50aDuJ6 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) April 2, 2023

“It feels good,” Xander Bogaerts said of the Padres’ victory. “First home series for me, it’s good that I’ve been able to help the team out in some different areas. The season started today for us.”

Bally Sports broadcaster Bob Scanlan asked Bogaerts if his home run, which traveled 417 feet into the second deck, would have gotten over the Green Monster at the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park. “I don’t know. I think I might have hit it in the wall,” Bogaerts said with a smile. “So, I’m thankful I’m here, I can tell you that.”

Tracking data shows that it would have been a homer anywhere. Regardless, it was a great moment for Bogaerts and the Padres at the beginning of what should be a big season.

With Jake Cronenworth now locked into the long-term core, the Padres are ready to make some noise. Bogaerts is expected to hit a lot more long balls as he and the star-studded squad pursue a World Series.