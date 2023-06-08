The San Diego Padres are starting to turn things around offensively, and Fernando Tatis Jr is pumped up about it. Speaking on the recent hot bats, Tatis Jr reveals a tangible sense of relief, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

“It’s just great that we’re getting the reward. That’s what I’ve been talking about — that we’re putting that work in. Just glad it came out today.”

Fernando Tatis Jr stresses that the Padres have been putting the work in, so the results were bound to come. His manager Bob Melvin fell anything but short of agreeing with his star shortstop.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The results loosen you up some. You can’t help but go up there at times — and we have some guys with some power — and you try to do too much, you try to be that guy who hits the three-run homer or hits the ball in the gap somewhere and kind of breaks this runners-in-scoring-position thing. But the way to do it is the way we saw it today. We need several games in a row. But this is the type of approach that we certainly can have and the one that’s preached every day.”

Melvin is referring to the 10-3 win the Padres had over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday where everything seemed to be going right at the plate. It is refreshing to see for Padres fans after such an up-and-down start to the season so far, and they will hope to see more going forward. Fernando Tatis Jr will agree with San Diego faithful that it is great to see the hard work bear some results.