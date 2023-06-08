The San Diego Padres are considered one of the most disappointing teams to date in the 2023 MLB regular season. With a loaded roster, their offense, in particular, is not producing as consistently as it should be based on the collection of stars they have in the fold. But on Wednesday night, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres put on a show at the plate in a 10-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners at home.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is fully aware of the lofty expectations people have of the Padres, but he also reminded everyone that baseball isn't just as easy as flipping a switch.

“Coming into the season, there has been a lot of expectation, especially with the talent that we have,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said after the game against the Mariners (via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune). “And people just expect us to do this every single day. It’s like, ‘No, this is baseball.’ But at the end of the day, for sure, we’re gonna have more of those days than the bad days.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners. Juan Soto shined the most for the Padres, as he went 5-for-5 with four RBI. Gary Sanchez stayed hot as well, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Manny Machado had a 2-for-5 line with a run scored. When they are performing at the top of their game, the Padres are a headache to deal with for opposing pitchers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres next play the Colorado Rockies on the road on Friday.