Published November 19, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.

The former Chicago White Sox star and American League MVP fits the bill of precisely what the Padres are looking for on the open market. With Josh Bell, the other piece sent to San Diego in the deal with the Nationals, set to hit free agency, the Padres may seek out a deal for Abreu rather than try to bring back Bell.

As Morosi indicates, Abreu would provide the Padres with some much-needed power in the heart of the lineup, while also being a sure hand at first base defensively.

Abreu is only two seasons removed from his AL MVP campaign, during which he slashed .317/.370/.617 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI in the COVID-shortened 60-game season in 2020. Last year, Abreu featured in 157 games for the White Sox, logging a .824 OPS with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a career-high 62 walks.

Jose Abreu, 35, has only recorded an OPS below .800 one time in his career (.798 in 2018) and has batted above .260 in each of his nine years in MLB, all of which he’s spent as a member of the White Sox.

Having another MVP under the same roof as Manny Machado and Soto could do wonders for this Padres team as they look to secure a title before the potential departure of Juan Soto in free agency. With their window not open much longer, an Abreu move would show just how serious the Padres are about a World Series run.