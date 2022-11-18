Published November 18, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Aaron Judge dominated the regular season with his explosive power and ended up setting an American League record by belting 62 home runs. That achievement highlighted a season that saw him win the first Most Valuable Player award in his career.

With an MLB leading 54 HR, Babe Ruth would finish the 1928 season with 27 more home runs than another Yankee legend, Lou Gehrig (27). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2022

Not only did Judge break the home run record, he finished with a 22-home run advantage over second-place finisher Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

That edge over his nearest competitor was probably the must stunning aspect to Judge’s MVP season. It was the biggest advantage by any home run leader since 1928. In that season, Babe Ruth led the American League with 54 home runs, and his legendary teammate Lou Gehrig was second with 28 blasts.

While Judge made generational news by breaking Roger Maris’s American League home run record of 61 blasts during the regular season, he struggled quite a bit in the postseason.

The Yankees were defeated in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros. Judge was held to 2 home runs in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians and he did not hit any against the Astros. He was booed by Yankee fans after slashing .063/.118/.063 against Houston.

Judge is the biggest name available in free agency. He did not accept a new contract offer from the Yankees during spring training and he can go to any team that has the capital to sign him.

While the Yankees want to have him back, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in making Aaron Judge a headline-grabbing acquisition.

It seems likely the Yankees will offer him the most money, but that may not be the determining factor in signing him to his next contract.