Here are our bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

As the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints prepare for their Week 14 NFL matchup, both teams are looking to turn their seasons around. The Panthers have struggled this year, with a 1-11 record, and a recent loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. The Saints, on the other hand, have had a disappointing start to the season, with a 5-7 record and three consecutive losses. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Panthers in their upcoming game against the Saints.

Panthers Lost in Week 13

The Carolina Panthers' 2023 NFL season has been marked by a 1-11 record. Their most recent loss came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. The team has struggled to improve upon their 7-10 record from the previous year, and their current record is their lowest since 2001. After a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Panthers were 1-9 for the first time since 2001. Following their Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the team fired head coach Frank Reich and named Chris Tabor as interim head coach. The Panthers have faced several challenges this season. These include a lack of a consistent running game and a struggling offense. Despite these difficulties, the team remains focused on improving and competing in the NFC South division, which is considered wide open.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the New Orleans Saints in the Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Young Is Old News

As we reach this stage of the season, the predictability of Bryce Young's performance has become dishearteningly apparent. Regrettably, he has consistently delivered below-par performances on the field. With only one passing touchdown in his last four games, Young's prospects for Week 14 are quite dim. While there remains a glimmer of hope for improvement in the upcoming offseason, at present, Young has not exactly lived up to his billing as the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Week 13, he completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, Young faced four sacks. The Panthers leaned heavily on their ground game, overshadowing Young's struggles through the air. With a mere one passing touchdown and four turnovers in the last three weeks, Young is quickly becoming old news in North Carolina. He won't exactly have a breakout game as well.

Chuba Keeps Charging

In Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Chuba Hubbard showcased his resilience by carrying the ball 25 times for 104 yards and securing two touchdowns. Despite facing a formidable Tampa Bay front seven, Hubbard managed to punch in a pair of one-yard TDs. It marked his first 100-yard game of the season and the third of his career. Notably, the 25 carries represented a career-high for Hubbard. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders struggled with only 29 scrimmage yards on nine touches. This indicated a shift away from the backfield timeshare implemented by interim head coach Chris Tabor. It diverged from the strategy of former coach Frank Reich. Expect Hubbard to shoulder a substantial workload once again in Week 14 against the Saints. He should surpass 100 rushing yards again.

Adam's Unimpressive Outing

In Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Adam Thielen hauled in three of six targets for a modest 25 yards. Rookie Jonathan Mingo emerged as a focal point. He garnered a career-high 10 targets and led Carolina in both catches and receiving yards. Thielen has failed to surpass 50 yards in four of the last five games. As such, the Panthers will focus on nurturing their young talent rather than relying on veteran free agents. This could pose challenges for the former Viking to produce consistent numbers in the remaining stretch. We have him falling short of 50 yards again here in Week 14.

What a diving CATCH by Adam Thielen 😲pic.twitter.com/JlQZRR5UUs — PantherNationCP (@PantherNationC1) December 3, 2023

Struggling Panthers

Following the dismissal of Frank Reich, the Panthers faced difficulty securing their second win of the season against the Buccaneers. With the likely No. 1 draft pick destined for Chicago via Carolina, the Panthers aim to develop Bryce Young. Although showing increased competitiveness after parting ways with Reich, the 1-11 Panthers are playing for pride. Meanwhile, the Saints are actively pursuing victory in the NFC South. If Derek Carr is unable to play, Jameis Winston is poised to start at QB for the Saints. This potentially brings a positive impact to their offense. While Carolina displayed improvement last week in Tampa Bay, it appears they may lack the firepower to keep pace with the Saints in New Orleans.

Looking Ahead

As the Carolina Panthers gear up to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, the narrative unfolds with a mix of promise and challenges. Yes, Chuba Hubbard continues to shine as a reliable force in the backfield. However, the struggles of quarterback Bryce Young and veteran receiver Adam Thielen cast shadows over the team's offensive dynamics. The recent coaching change, parting ways with Frank Reich, has injected a sense of renewed determination into the Panthers. That said, their 1-11 record underscores the uphill battle they face. As they navigate the remainder of the season, the focus on developing young talent becomes increasingly apparent. It sets the stage for a dynamic clash against a Saints team vying for supremacy in the competitive NFC South. The Panthers may be playing for pride, but the Saints have their eyes set on a division title. That makes this Week 14 matchup a compelling chapter in the unfolding story of the 2023 NFL season.