The Florida Panthers are gearing up for the 2024-25 season now that training camp has ended. The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champions after they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 back in June. Florida lost some depth in NHL Free Agency, but the Panthers added talent to the roster to make up for it.

Whether their offseason moves pay off certainly remains to be seen. On one hand, they should remain a Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. Florida still has its core in place with Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sergei Bobrovsky. Additionally, Florida re-signed Sam Reinhart to an eight-year contract before NHL Free Agency.

However, the Panthers lost some key pieces in free agency. Brandon Montour joined the Seattle Kraken, for instance. Beyond the key losses, depth matters in the NHL. And Florida lost some of their depth players to other teams. They did replace these players, as mentioned, but it's unknown how this team will mesh with the changes in the summer.

Again, the Panthers are still a Cup contender on paper. In saying this, every team has a flaw that needs to be addressed in order to win. For Florida, their flaw is one that many fans may not be keyed into heading into the new season. But it's a flaw that could have major effects if things trend in the wrong direction in 2024-25.

Which version of Sergei Bobrovsky will be on the case?

Sergei Bobrovsky had an incredible 2023-24 NHL season. He finished the regular season with a .915 save percentage as he helped the Panthers win the Atlantic Division. Additionally, he finished fourth among goalies in terms of WAR, according to Evolving Hockey. As a result of his efforts, he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie.

All of this represents a fantastic rebound for a goaltender who struggled early on in his Panthers tenure. However, there is some cause for concern. Bobrovsky saw his play dip in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He finished third in Goals Saved Above Expected in the postseason. But he finished ninth in terms of Goals Saved Above Average.

His decline in form was evident in the Stanley Cup Final. A strong start was squandered when the Panthers goalie was shelled by the Oilers in Game 4 of the Final against the Oilers. In the end, he recorded a save percentage less than .900 in the Final even though he helped pull his team to victory in Game 7.

There are two sides to this coin. On one hand, Bobrovsky faced some of the best teams in the league night in and night out in the playoffs. And in the Final, he faced an Oilers offense producing at a historic rate. Even the best goaltenders could struggle at times in these circumstances.

In saying this, Bobrovsky is not getting any younger. He is entering his age 36 season in 2024-25. Age could certainly start taking a toll on him this season. Additionally, the Panthers goalie played behind one of the best defensive units in 2023-24. This unit has undergone some roster changes as a result of NHL Free Agency. They may not be as defensively sound in front of him this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky certainly can rebound from his playoff stumbles. And none of this is to say the Panthers aren't a Stanley Cup contender in the upcoming season. However, Bobrovsky is important to their overall success. If his Stanley Cup Final struggles carry over, Florida will have trouble defending their championship this season.