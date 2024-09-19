When the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, Kyle Okposo lifted the trophy for the first time. While he didn't have a massive impact on the team, it was still a great send-off to his 17-year NHL career. On Thursday, the former Islanders and Sabres forward announced his retirement from the National Hockey League.

The post was sent out by CAA, his agency, in collaboration with the Panthers, Islanders, and Sabres. Okposo was picked by the Islanders in the first round of the 2006 draft. He spent the first nine years of his career on Long Island, scoring 138 goals on the wing next to John Tavares. He left the team in free agency after the 2016 season.

Kyle Okposo landed with the Buffalo Sabres on a seven-year contract in the summer of 2016. The Islanders let him walk to save money for John Tavares in 2018, but they did not re-sign him either. Buffalo only got one 20-goal season from Okposo, but he was a locker-room leader. After the Jack Eichel trade, Okposo became the captain.

Kyle Okposo finishes off an excellent career

Okposo was traded to the Panthers at the 2024 trade deadline. His contract was ending and the Sabres wanted to get something back for their captain. They received prospect Calle Sjalin and a seventh-round pick in exchange. While he only played six games for the Panthers, he will always have the images of his Stanley Cup victory.

While he did not score any goals for the Panthers, Okposo kept up his locker-room leader reputation in Florida. He was among the first players to be handed the Cup, a sign of respect for the veteran players who helped the team get there. The Panthers may have won the Cup without Okposo, but it is a well-deserved end to a great 17-year NHL career.