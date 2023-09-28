It's a bittersweet weekend for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who is set to face his former team in the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Thielen, who was raised and went to college in Minnesota, spent the first nine seasons of his career playing with the Vikings. However, the Vikings released Thielen in the offseason and he signed with the Panthers.

Now, Thielen will have to see his teammates playing on the other side of the field as him. Thielen spoke on the weirdness of playing against his old team ahead of Sunday's game.

“It's already honestly a little weird watching tape,” Thielen said. “It's just crazy to be game planning against guys that were my teammates for a long time,” by Andrew Krenner of the Star Tribune.

Above all, Adam Thielen is excited to see his old teammates.

“I can't wait to see those guys. I'm going to get out extra early for pregame warmups just to make sure I can see all those guys and all the people that have meant so much to me and really just thank them, thank all the people that have been influential in my life. Helping me be not just a good football player, but helping me through life.”

The undrafted receiver out of Minnesota State had quite the journey to becoming an NFL starting receiver. He went to a rookie tryout following the draft where he got signed by the Vikings. Thielen spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad, but made his way up to the active roster in 2014. His Vikings career was highlighted by two 1,000 yard seasons that earned him Pro Bowl nods. After spending his whole life in Minnesota prior to his release, expect a heartfelt homecoming for Thielen.