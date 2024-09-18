After starting the season 0-2 and looking woefully inept on offense, the Carolina Panthers made the surprising move to bench quarterback Bryce Young. Panthers head coach Dave Canales originally committed to Young as the team’s starter for Week Three before reversing course and making the decision to sit Young in favor of veteran passer Andy Dalton.

While the situations aren’t exactly the same, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield can relate to Young’s predicament. Mayfield was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 draft. After four seasons with the team, the Browns opted to trade for Deshaun Watson, effectively giving up on Mayfield after exercising his fifth-year option prior to the 2021 season. Following brief stints with the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield ultimately found a home and success with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield weighed in on the benching and what the future might hold for Young. “Quarterback’s hard. Especially for young guys when you’re not surrounded with the pieces… not given the opportunity to have success. A lot of the time guys have the talent, they might have the brains, but they don’t have the right opportunity, the right fit. I’m sitting here right now in a way better fit than the other places I've been… and for Bryce… I can relate to this, finding that belief within yourself again – he’ll get it. His story is far far from finished,” Mayfield told reporters via The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Baker Mayfield found success in a better fit with the Buccaneers

Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Panthers made the decision to bench him 18 games into his professional career after an awful start to the 2024 season. In two games this year, Young has gone 31/56 for 245 yards, good for 122.5 passing yards per game. He has zero touchdowns and three interceptions through the air so far with 18 yards on five rushing attempts and one score on the ground.

Despite the Panthers rough start to the season and Young’s poor play, the 23-year-old passer has received support from a number of fellow athletes. LeBron James offered words of encouragement to Young and former QB Robert Griffin III had Young’s back, reminding everyone that Mayfield and Sam Darnold are playing well with other teams after the Panthers gave up on them.

Young is reportedly “pissed” about his benching, particularly given the fact that his head coach had supported him publicly and even committed to him for Week Three before blindsiding him with the benching. It’s possible the Panthers could trade Young in an attempt to recoup some value for their first round pick from last season. Of course, if they do decide to trade him now, his value would be at an all-time low.

As Mayfield pointed out, Young’s story is far from written and he could find success outside of Carolina. It’s too early to consider Young an all-time draft bust. But if he fails to rebound from his brief stint with the Panthers, he’d certainly have to be considered in the top 10.