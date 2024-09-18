The Carolina Panthers recently made the surprising decision to bench former first overall pick Bryce Young. There is no question that the quarterback has struggled, but benching him just two games into his second season still came as a surprise, even for Young. So will the Panthers consider trading Young after this move?

According to an ESPN article by Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are likely not expected to attempt to trade the QB right now. However, that doesn't mean it will be smooth sailing moving forward.

“Still, the issues that resulted in the benching, that bubbled under the surface for a while, might make it tough for both parties to coexist eventually, depending on how Young improves his game behind the scenes,” the article states.

Bryce Young still features a high-ceiling. He is not the first young quarterback to struggle to begin his career. It would not be shocking to see Young bounce back and emerge as a star down the road.

Perhaps this move to the bench will prove to be the best decision. It could work as a restart. Or it may lead to a fractured relationship beyond repair. Benching a No. 1 overall pick is never an easy decision to make.

Bryce Young's 2024 season with Panthers

Young, 23, has yet to throw a touchdown pass in 2024. He has recorded three interceptions across two games. Overall, the Panthers QB has completed 31 of his 56 pass attempts for 245 total passing yards.

Although Young did not have the best rookie season, the Panthers remained confident in his future. In all reality, Carolina probably still believes he can play a big role for the team moving forward. The benching move will provide the Panthers with an opportunity to help Young improve behind the scenes.

It will remove some of the pressure of being a starting quarterback which could benefit Bryce Young.