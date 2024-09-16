Carolina Panthers fans did not enter the 2024-25 NFL campaign focused on wins and losses. They are keenly aware of the extensive issues facing their team and know that it takes time to implement a complete cultural overhaul. The primary expectation in the immediate future is for the franchise, mainly quarterback Bryce Young, to undergo clear development.

That has not been the case through the first two weeks of the regular season. The addition of QB renovator Dave Canales is not making any noticeable difference, as both Young and the offense continue to stumble mightily. Poor decision-making, minimal protection and a lack of viable pass-catchers continue to define this brief but tumultuous era of Panthers football.

Canales is not making any drastic personnel changes yet, though. “Bryce is our quarterback,” the first-year head coach said, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, following Carolina's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Those who say patience is a virtue have not spent much time inside of Bank of America Stadium lately. The Panthers' home opener was particularly rife with despair. Despite posting a 69.2 completion percentage, Young managed only 84 passing yards (3.2 yards gained per pass attempt) while throwing one interception versus LA. The beleaguered signal-caller is still looking for his first passing touchdown of the year.

And it gets worse. Excluding a rushing score against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, he has not delivered the ball into the end zone in his last four games and eight of his last nine overall. The blame cannot be placed solely on Young, which is a stance that veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is emphasizing amid the early season troubles. But there comes a time when improvement must be visible.

Panthers desperately need Bryce Young to take some sort of a leap

The Panthers hired Dave Canales to achieve that essential goal after seeing him play instrumental roles in the rejuvenation of both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield over the last couple of years. Though, Carolina's wobbly foundation and feeble roster makes this job a far more challenging reclamation project.

Canales will understandably need a few weeks to adopt an effective offensive philosophy and game plan that works best for Bryce Young and company, but there should have been at least a morsel of positivity to come out of the team's first two games. To put it frankly, after last season, there is no where to go but up. Somehow, however, the Panthers are still dwelling in the land of ineptitude.

They mustered only seven first-downs against the Chargers' defense. Running back Chuba Hubbard was a lone bright spot on offense and accounted for 64 of the squad's 159 yards. A Week 3 road matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders does not exactly provide Carolina with an auspicious opportunity to find its footing. Maxx Crosby leads a formidable defensive line that will be looking to feast on Young.

No matter how perilous the conditions are, however, next Sunday needs to be an inflection point for the former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Otherwise, it will become increasingly more difficult for his coach to stand by him.