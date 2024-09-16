The Carolina Panthers are making a change. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Panthers have decided to bench 2023 top overall draft pick Bryce Young and name Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week. Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said, “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change.'

Through two games, Young had thrown for just 245 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked six times. In Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Young went just 18-for-26 with 84 yards and an interception.

After the loss to LA, Diontae Johnson stood by Young, saying, “(Young) is our quarterback. He's my guy at the end of the day. We clicked as soon as I came in. Just because we lost two games doesn't mean I'm gonna switch up on him. I got his back regardless.”

Moreover, Panthers head coach Dave Canales also had a similar statement: “Bryce is our quarterback.”

As it turns out, the Panthers are benching Young for the time being and rolling with Dalton. The veteran played just three games in 2023 for the Panthers, throwing for 361 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

However, the Panthers offense ranks dead last in passing yards per game, yards per game, and points scored. Through two weeks, they have scored just 13 points, with the lone touchdown coming in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints via a Young rushing score.

In 18 games as the team's starter, Young has gone just 2-16 and is on his second head coach in as many years after Frank Reich was fired in 2023 after a 1-10 start to the year. Nonetheless, they are making a change in a stunning turn of events.

The Panthers face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 3 before a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, which could be an Andy Dalton revenge game if he is still the starter.