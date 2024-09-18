There are multiple reasons to doubt the NFL potential of Bryce Young that do not revolve around the Carolina Panthers. Aside from a couple of Hall of Fame exceptions, a quarterback of his size does not generally thrive at the professional level. His decision-making skills have also lacked in the early stages of his NFL career, suggesting that Alabama's talent and resources might have masked some of his limitations. But there is a widespread belief that those issues can be overcome and fixed, respectively, in a completely different environment.

In other words, many hold the Panthers organization responsible for stunting the development and crushing the confidence of the consensus top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Admittedly, that is a reasonable thing to do given how management has conducted business for much of the last decade. They have failed to produce a competitive football team on the field or inspire much hope among its fan base. But what might most hurt the reputation of the franchise is when comparisons are made.

Former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who joins Young in the exclusive Heisman Trophy club, is highlighting the trajectories of two QBs to suggest that the Panthers' latest catastrophe may be self-inflicted.

“When you speak on Bryce Young just remember this….Both {Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold} are THRIVING,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Regardless of the qualms fans might have about Young's starting quarterback qualifications, Griffin's point is an important one.

Much like the second-year talent, the aforementioned signal-callers were considered to be NFL Draft busts whose days atop the depth chart were dangerously limited. The remaining promise that pumped through their throwing arms appeared to be drained from their grim tenures with the Panthers. But look at them now.

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold find light at the end of the Panthers tunnel

Mayfield and Darnold, who make up two of the top-three picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, both played in Carolina during the 2022-23 season. They each failed to complete at least 60 percent of their passes and were unable to lead an effective offensive attack. Darnold did enjoy a 4-2 record as the starter and helped the team come within striking distance of a potential divisional title, but his production was underwhelming.

It was obvious that neither player had a long-term future with the franchise. Their NFL stock continued to drop, as they both sought solace in more appealing situations. A trip out West helped them gradually regain their footing before their actual revivals. Now, they serve as shining examples of the benefits that can come from departing the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield vaulted up the QB hierarchy last season, throwing for 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC Divisional Round. He signed a three-year contract worth up to $115 million in March, completing his improbable career resurrection. The Bucs are 2-0 to start this season, and Mayfield looks even better than last year.

Sam Darnold might be writing the beginning chapters of his own remarkable comeback story. The 27-year-old has a 72 completion percentage and 2-0 record with the Minnesota Vikings. He is displaying poise in the pocket and is managing to stay out of trouble for the most part. It is far too early to label this reclamation project a success, but if Darnold can hold steady, he could also earn a nice payday.

Is it a coincidence that these two high-end prospects struggled on historically shaky franchises like the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers before figuring things out elsewhere? The answer to that question should be of great interest to Young.

Bryce Young still has plenty of time to turn things around

After throwing 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and amassing a 2-16 record, the now-benched Bryce Young looks to be stuck in desolation. Upon closer examination, though, one can see that his burden ought to be shared.

The organization is yet to build a formidable support system around the former Crimson Tide star. Moreover, it is not providing Young with stability. He is on his third head coach since entering the league last spring, making it incredibly difficult for him to become acclimated to the rigors of the NFL.

Internal challenges tend to leave players vulnerable to external ones. If Young can be mentally strong, perhaps a favorable opportunity will present itself, just like it did for Mayfield and Darnold. He has the support of Robert Griffin III and many others, as he takes this unfortunate next step in his football journey. Hopefully, it is but a long detour to a potentially prosperous path.