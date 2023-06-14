Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns made it abundantly clear what he's looking for in his potential contract extension: he wants to get paid, and he wants to get paid big.

Burns is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, so he is due for an extension. The Panthers want to keep him long-term as well, but in order to do so, they will have to make him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

When asked if that's what he wants, Burns didn't hesitate in saying “definitely,” via ESPN.

For what it's worth, however, Burns is not rushing getting a contract extension with Carolina. Whether or not they are able to reach an agreement before the 2023 season starts, Burns emphasized that he'll simply stay patient. After all, he has his eyes set on what he wants, and if it takes time for him to get it, then so be it.

“I don't have a preference. Really, I'm blessed to be in that [conversation] for an opportunity to have that [type of a deal]. Right now, I'm enjoying the process and enjoying everything that comes with it,” Burns shared.

Brian Burns is due for a base salary of $16,012,000 in 2023. But as one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL in the past four seasons, however, he is definitely due for a pay raise.

The 25-year-old is coming off a 2022 campaign when he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks. Throughout his four years with the Panthers, he has tallied a total of 38.0 sacks, paving his way to two Pro Bowl selections.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt is currently the highest-paid at the position with a yearly salary of $28,002,750. While it's unlikely Burns gets that kind of money, he could very well be among the best-paid players.