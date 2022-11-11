Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Edge rusher Brian Burns has shown the NFL why the Carolina Panthers decided to not move on from him at the trade deadline.

Through his four seasons in the NFL, Burns has recorded 31.5 career sacks. This is the most for any defensive player under the age of 25 years old.

The most sacks in NFL history of any player under 25 years old: Brian Burns (31.5).@Panthers | @Fire_Burns99pic.twitter.com/49yKO2ai8V — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 11, 2022

Burns has been a star on the Panthers defense since being drafted with the 16th overall pick in the NFL draft. Over 57 career games, he has recorded 171 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 65 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and nine defended passes along with his 31.5 career sacks.

Burns and the Panthers are currently taking on the Atlanta Falcons in a heated divisional matchup on Thursday night football.

Through the start of the fourth quarter, Burns has once again put on a show. With the Panthers leading 22-9, Burns has recorded four total tackles.

Along with his showing, the rest of the Panthers defense has also put on a big performance. Linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu have combined for 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one total sack.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers have relied heavily on the ground game.

Running back D’Onta Foreman has been dominant on the ground. He has rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on 24 total carries.

Brian Burns, at just 24 years old, looks to firmly be the face of this young Panthers defense. With him leading the unit, they seem to always be in a position to be competitive. And he shows no signs of going anywhere anytime soon.