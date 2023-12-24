Bryce Young turned in a good performance on Sunday

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young played arguably the best game of his NFL career so far against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and despite the 33-30 loss, interim head coach Chris Tabor heaped praise for the quarterback in his press conference after the game.

“Complete control, he knew exactly how the game was being played,” Chris Tabor said, via David Newton of ESPN. “We were playing the game how we wanted to play it, and to be honest with you I thought today we have opportunities to score points and we did. You saw a team instead of kicking field goals we were scoring touchdowns. That's a credit to our offense, our offensive staff. Thought they did a great job there. But our quarterback is playing with confidence. He's a good player. I've always said he's a good player. You saw it today.”

Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor said QB Bryce Young ‘’was in complete control.’’ Said Young is playing with confidence. ‘’You’re seeing a rookie player grow.’’ pic.twitter.com/MkNV40kqzQ — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 24, 2023

Bryce Young completed 23-of-35 passes and threw for two touchdowns against the Packers in a 33-30 loss. Young led a drive to tie the game at 30 late in the game, but the Packers responded with a field goal drive that left very little time on the clock for any type of response.

Despite the loss, the Panthers can take some positivity from Bryce Young's play. It has not been a good year from the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the organization and fans hope this is a glimpse of what they believed Young could be for them in the future.

The Panthers finish the season with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be worth monitoring Young's performance over the last two games of the season against the Jaguars and the Buccaneers to see if he can build off of this game against the Packers. It would give reason for optimism going into 2024.