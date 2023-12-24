Was the officiating the factor that allowed the Packers to triumph over the Panthers?

The Carolina Panthers lost a nail-biting matchup to the Green Bay Packers. The 33-30 loss worsened the Panthers' record to 2-14 on the season. Bryce Young and Adam Thielen did what they could to help Carolina, but it was not enough. Now, Thielen has called the game's officiating into question after some close calls.

The Panthers cannot stop their bleeding against the Packers and the referees

Adam Thielen believes the Packers received preferential treatment from the officials during the game. He began his thoughts by recounting Romeo Doubs' controversial catch for Green Bay:

“In my opinion, the ball moved twice, so there wasn't enough time to control the ball…You can slow-mo it and say [he had control], but full speed that's a no catch,” Thielen said, per Alex Zietlow.

The veteran receiver continued, “Kind of what you get when you play the Packers…Usually, they get the benefit of the doubt on some calls.”

Despite his frustration, Thielen acknowledged the Panthers needed to execute better on all sides of the ball to get the victory. He ended by praising Green Bay amid their outstanding playmaking.

“The Packers did a great job moving the ball, putting up points on a really good defense. So, credit to them they played a great game…it's not taking anything away from them because they did a great job and earned the victory,” Thielen said.

Jordan Love won the battle of QBs, but Bryce Young had a solid performance himself. The rookie QB threw for 312 yards and two TDs. Meanwhile, Adam Thielen ended his day with 94 yards on six receptions.

The Panthers have two more opportunities to end the 2023-24 season with some wins.