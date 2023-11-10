Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young lost a mid-off to Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent, and fans were ready with the jokes on social media.

Thursday Night Football's contest that pitted Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers against Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears didn't remind anyone of prime Tom Brady-Peyton Manning. Let's get that out of the way upfront.

Even so, Young and the Panthers were the butt of many a joke on social media following their 16-13 loss that dropped them to 1-8. And it's easy to see why fans would mock Young, despite a nearly identical stat line to Bagent. Young completed 21-of-38 passes. Bagent? 20-of-33.

Young threw for 185 yards, Bagent threw for 162. Both QBs averaged a paltry 4.9 yards per attempt. The main difference between the passers? Sacks. Young took three for -15 yards, while the Panthers didn't bring Bagent down once. As a result, Young's passer rating on the night was 68.4, below Bagent's 73.0

So why the Young mockery? It's easy — Young was the draft's first overall pick from Alabama. Bagent is an undrafted rookie from…(googling)…Shepherd University.

Classic David vs. Goliath stuff. Let's see what NFL observers had to say.

“Bryce Young now has more losses on this NFL season with the Panthers than he did with Alabama and Mater Dei HS. Combined,” one X (formerly Twitter) user brutally pointed out.

An NFL memes account on X compared watching Young and Bagent to vomiting profusely. (And we mean profusely.)

Watching Tyson Bagent and Bryce Young on primetime television pic.twitter.com/Mwqgu1vt9B — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) November 10, 2023

Panthers apologists drove CBS' Pete Prisco to note that “C.J. Stroud won games with four backup starters on the o-line and it’s not like he has a running game. Young just isn’t playing well.”

Apologies to all the short kings out there, but of course there were jokes about Young's stature and build too.

One X account probably went a little overboard with the praise for Bagent (“OUTPLAYED” and “OUTDUELED” in one post is kind of a lot), but the point stood that he got the better of Young.

Finally, a fan of one NFL team (we'll let you guess which team) put the 2023 draft debate to bed for the night. “Bryce Young needs to play himself out of the Tyson Bagent and Aidan O’Connell talks before he even gets compared to CJ Stroud.”