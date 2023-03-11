Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say that veteran sports writer Bill Simmons is not happy with the Carolina Panthers’ trade with the Chicago Bears for the no. 1 pick. So much so that he even called it the NFL’s version of the Rudy Gobert deal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

In exchange for the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers sent four picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears. The four picks include the ninth and 61st picks in the upcoming draft, as well as Carolina’s 2024 first-rounder and 2025 second-rounder.

For those not in the know what has happened in the NBA, the Timberwolves traded for Gobert in the past offseason, but they basically gave up the farm for him. To get the services of the two-time Defensive Player of the Year from the Utah Jazz, Minnesota sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round draft picks–three of which are unprotected.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Wow I hate that trade for the Panthers! The press release should have said “From the producers of the Rudy Gobert Trade…” Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Bill Simmons is hardly alone with his sentiment, though. After news of the trade surfaced, plenty of fans heaped praise on Chicago for pulling off the deal. The Bears don’t really need any of the QBs who could be selected at the top since they already have Justin Fields, so they turned it to multiple assets and another weapon in Moore.

Of course the Panthers made the deal in order to get “The guy” that will further elevate them, but what they did is definitely a big gamble that could either pan out or fail miserably.