The Chicago Bears are trading the no. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a massive haul, and fans couldn’t help but highlight how much of a win it is for the Windy City franchise.

In order to obtain the top pick from the Bears, the Panthers gave the ninth and 61st picks of the 2023 Draft, as well as their first-round pick in 2024 and second-rounder in 2025 along with wide receiver DJ Moore.

Not only do the Bears get Justin Fields some help with Moore, but they also loaded up with assets that they could use to improve the team. Picking ninth in a loaded 2023 class isn’t bad at all as well, especially considering that the team doesn’t need any of the top QBs available in the draft.

Basically, many believe the Panthers gave up a lot just to get the QB they need.

“Bears slaughtered the Panthers on this trade,” one fan commented. A Chicago faithful added, “Quite possibly the best trade the Bears organization has ever made.”

“That’s a TURRIBLE trade for the Panthers. Bears win big,” a third commenter said.

Several others shared that the Panthers cannot afford to fumble with the top pick after giving up so much to get it.

“If the Panthers f**k this up by taking anybody but Bryce or CJ, they are crazy as hell. Bears got Fields some help otw. I think it’s a good trade for both sides. That Panthers roster is young and already good tbh. Just need the QB,” one Twitter user shared.

A fifth commenter said, “Panthers getting swindled by the Bears just to draft Anthony Richardson would legitimately be the worst NFL trade since the Herschel Walker deal.”

Here are other reactions to the deal, mostly mocking the Panthers and heaping praise on the Bears.

Who do you think won this trade?